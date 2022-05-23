SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – President Joe Biden is hoping to calm concerns about recent cases of Monkeypox being identified in the U.S. and Europe.

He says he doesn’t see the need to institute strict quarantine measures, and tells reporters that he doesn’t think Monkeypox rises to the level of concern that existed with COVID-19.

The president adds that the Smallpox vaccine works for Monkeypox, and that the U.S. has enough stockpile of that vaccine to handle it.

However, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator says more cases are likely to pop up.