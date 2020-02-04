Preschool teacher, rape crisis counselor among 14 arrested in Ohio sex predator sting

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW/Tribune News Wire) – A preschool teacher and a rape crisis counselor were among 14 people arrested in a recent sexual predator sting in Jackson Township, Ohio.

“Operation Unsportsmanlike Conduct” ran from January 31 through February 3.

One of the suspects, 38-year-old Jerry Roeal Ragsdale, is listed in a police report as a preschool teacher. The Canton man is charged with disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, attempted unlawful sexual conduct and importuning.

Another suspect, 48-year-old Cleveland Heights man Adam Eric Leidke, is a counselor at the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, according to police.

President & CEO Sondra Miller of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center released the following statement to sister station WJW:

“Adam Leidtke was employed with Cleveland Rape Crisis Center from March 13, 2017 to May 17, 2018. Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has had no contact with him since his employment with the agency ended.

“Sexual violence is inexcusable whenever and wherever it happens. It’s especially inexcusable when perpetrated by someone who is a helper.”

The suspects, who range in age from 20 to 73, are from areas including Wooster, Newcomerstown, Canton, Cleveland, Barberton, Akron, Massillon, Cleveland Heights, Stow, North Canton and Orrville.

They are accused of soliciting law enforcement officers posing as 15-year-old males and females.

Charges range from unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. In one case, Jonathan Settle, 24, of Orrville, is charged with possession of criminal tools, in possession of condoms and lubricant at the time of his arrest.

