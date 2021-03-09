Pres. Biden’s dog causes ‘minor injury’ to individual in White House

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – President Joe Biden’s dogs were sent back to Delaware this week after one, Major, reportedly injured someone in the White House.

According to ABC4 affiliate NewsNation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Major, the adopted German shepherd, “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed.”

Major and Biden’s other German sheperd, Champ, are “still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people,” Psaki explains.

She did not provide any additional details about who was injured or what led to the incident. She did, however, say the dogs are staying with family friends in Delaware.

Psaki adds that it was already planned for the dogs to stay with family friends while first lady Jill Biden visits military bases in Washington state and California. Major and Champ “will return to the White House soon,” though.

Major garnered a lot of attention during Biden’s campaign – he was adopted from a rescue shelter in Wilmington, Delaware, more than two years ago. He received his own “indoguration” before the presidential election that helped raise $200,000 for the Delaware Humane Association.

  • This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and his newly-adopted German shepherd Major, in Wilmington, Del. (Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP)
  • President-elect Joe Biden gets a kiss on the cheek from his rescue dog, Major. (Courtesy: Biden social media accounts)
  • First dogs Champ and Major Biden are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2021. – Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major have moved into the White House, reviving a long-standing tradition of presidential pets that was broken under Donald Trump. The pooches can be seen trotting on the White House grounds in pictures retweeted by First Lady Jill Biden’s spokesman Michael LaRosa, with the pointed obelisk of the Washington Monument in the background.”Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn,” LaRosa told CNN in a statement on January 25, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts