Pres. Biden’s dog causes ‘minor injury’ to individual in White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – President Joe Biden’s dogs were sent back to Delaware this week after one, Major, reportedly injured someone in the White House.

According to ABC4 affiliate NewsNation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Major, the adopted German shepherd, “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed.”

Major and Biden’s other German sheperd, Champ, are “still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people,” Psaki explains.

She did not provide any additional details about who was injured or what led to the incident. She did, however, say the dogs are staying with family friends in Delaware.

Psaki adds that it was already planned for the dogs to stay with family friends while first lady Jill Biden visits military bases in Washington state and California. Major and Champ “will return to the White House soon,” though.

Major garnered a lot of attention during Biden’s campaign – he was adopted from a rescue shelter in Wilmington, Delaware, more than two years ago. He received his own “indoguration” before the presidential election that helped raise $200,000 for the Delaware Humane Association.