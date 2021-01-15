Post Malone donating 10,000 pairs of Crocs to frontline workers

(ABC4) – Rapper Post Malone is donating 10,000 pairs of sold-out Crocs to frontline workers across the country.

According to Billboard, Post Malone and Crocs are partnering with Musicians on Call to donate pairs of their sold-out Duet Max Clog II collab to caregivers and staff in 70 U.S. hospitals.

The shoes debut in December and quickly sold out.

As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @Crocs to offer hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort! Caregivers and staff got their very own pair of @PostMalone's 5th #pmxcrocs as thanks for their brave work on the frontlines! pic.twitter.com/9k0fjVClqs — Musicians On Call (@musiciansoncall) January 13, 2021

Musicians on Call is a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, according to the organization’s website.

“The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music. We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation,” Musicians on Call President & CEO Pete Griffin said in a statement. “Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day.”

This isn’t Post Malone’s first time donating pairs of Crocs – in December 2019, he returned to his old job in Texas to surprise employees and customers with a free pair.

The rapper, a known Utah resident, has been known to give the Beehive State some love. In 2019, he visited a Salt Lake City car dealership and even filmed a music video in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

There’s no word yet on if any Utah frontline workers are receiving Crocs from Post Malone.