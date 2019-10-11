Possible victims in illegal adoption scheme urged to email officials

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office shows Assessor Paul Petersen. Petersen has been indicted in an adoption fraud case, accused of arranging for dozens of pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to come to the U.S. to give their children up for adoption. Utah also has charged him on multiple felony counts, including human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud. (Maricopa County Assessor’s Office via AP)

A dedicated email address has been created for victims affected by the arrest of Paul Petersen.

Petersen, an elected official in Arizona, was charged in Utah, Arizona, and Arkansas with counts including human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The charges span about three years and involve some 75 adoptions.

The United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas announced Friday that a dedicated email address has been created to allow anyone affected by Paul Petersen’s arrest to email the United States Attorney’s office at usaarw.adoptions@usdoj.gov.

A direct link is available here.

Anyone who is involved in ongoing adoption proceedings with Paul Petersen is encouraged to send an email with any questions or concerns about how Petersen’s arrest may affect them.

