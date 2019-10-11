Possible victims in illegal adoption scheme urged to email officials

A dedicated email address has been created for victims affected by the arrest of Paul Petersen.
Petersen, an elected official in Arizona, was charged in Utah, Arizona, and Arkansas with counts including human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The charges span about three years and involve some 75 adoptions.
Related stories: Man accused of smuggling children allegedly held pregnant women in West Valley City home
The United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas announced Friday that a dedicated email address has been created to allow anyone affected by Paul Petersen’s arrest to email the United States Attorney’s office at usaarw.adoptions@usdoj.gov.
A direct link is available here.
Anyone who is involved in ongoing adoption proceedings with Paul Petersen is encouraged to send an email with any questions or concerns about how Petersen’s arrest may affect them.
