(WHTM) – Around 64,000 portable generators made by Generac have been recalled due to serious fire and burn hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC says the generators’ fuel tanks may fail to properly vent from the rollover valve, risking a buildup of pressure in the tanks. The pressurized tanks may then “expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards,” the CPSC says.

Recalled Generac GP17500E Portable Generator

Recalled Generac GP15000E Portable Generator

The company that makes the generators had received 27 reports of incidents concerning overheating, pressurizing or expelling fuel. Three of those incidents resulted in severe burns, according to the CPSC.

The generators were sold between April 2011 and June 2023. The following unit types and model numbers are affected by the recall:

Unit Type: GP15000E Model Numbers: G0057341 G0057342 005734R1 005734R2

Unit Type: GP17500E Model Numbers: G0057351 G0057352 005735R1 005735R2



These model numbers are printed on labels located on the generators’ heat shields. The heat shields are located between the engine and alternator.

Consumers can contact Generac for a free repair kit, according to the CPSC. Until then, all owners are being urged to void using the affected generators. Consumers seeking additional information can also call Generac toll-free at 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.