Popeyes says you can BYOB (that’s B for Bun) and make yourself a chicken sandwich

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) – Popeye’s is telling customers they can B-Y-O-B ‘Bring Your Own Bun’ that is!
The chicken restaurant-chain introduced a new chicken sandwich in August that sold out after it became a nationwide craze.
People lined up for blocks to get one, so now Popeyes is letting guests to bring in their own buns, order its three-piece tenders and make their own chicken sandwiches right there on the spot.
In the meantime, Popeyes promises the coveted chicken sandwich will be back in restaurants soon.