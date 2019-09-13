Popeyes says you can BYOB (that’s B for Bun) and make yourself a chicken sandwich

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) – Popeye’s is telling customers they can B-Y-O-B ‘Bring Your Own Bun’ that is!

The chicken restaurant-chain introduced a new chicken sandwich in August that sold out after it became a nationwide craze.

People lined up for blocks to get one, so now Popeyes is letting guests to bring in their own buns, order its three-piece tenders and make their own chicken sandwiches right there on the spot.

In the meantime, Popeyes promises the coveted chicken sandwich will be back in restaurants soon.

