Poll: Pres. Trump, Michelle Obama most admired in 2020

President Donald Trump and Michelle Obama have topped the list as the most admired man and woman in 2020, according to the latest poll from Gallup.

Last year, Pres. Trump tied former President Barack Obama, but Gallup reports he was able to edge out his predecessor this year. For 12 years, Obama held the title as most admired man, tying with Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

For the third year in a row, Michelle Obama ranks as the most admired woman, edging out Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

According to Gallup, the incumbent president – in this case, Pres. Trump – is usually at the front of the mind of those asked which man living anywhere in the world they most admire. Sixty out of the last 74 times Gallup has asked the question, the incumbent president has topped the list, including Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, and George W. Bush. Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Pres. Trump are the only incumbent presidents who did not finish first at one point.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was selected by 5% of Democrats and 1% of Republicans, according to Gallup. He was also among the list of Time Person of the Year reader poll nominees. President-elect Joe Biden and Harris were selected as the 2020 Person of the Year.

Overall, Gallup reports that 18% of Americans named Trump as most admired man, followed by 15% naming Obama, 6% for Biden, and 3% for Fauci. Other nominees included Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Sen Bernie Sanders, Bill Gates, LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama.

Just over 10% of Americans named a relative or a friend as the man they most admire while 21% of those surveyed didn’t offer an opinion.

While the men who were president have dominated the most admired man list, Gallup says women who were first lady commonly are named the most admired woman. Out of the 71 times Gallup has asked the public to name the woman they most admired, a current or former first lady won 57 times.

For the last 23 years, a current or former first lady has topped the list, with Hillary Clinton accounting for most of those, according to Gallup. Michelle Obama and Laura Bush have also finished first during that time span.

In 2020, 10% of Americans selected Obama as the most admired woman, followed by 6% for Harris and 4% for First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump joins Bess Truman and Lady Bird Johnson the only former or current first ladies not to have received the distinction of most admired woman.

Others nominated this year include Oprah Winfrey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Queen Elizabeth II, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Gallup reports that several other women were named by 1% of Americans, including Dolly Parton, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Betty White, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

When asked which woman they admire most, 16% of Americans named a relative or friend while 19% didn’t have an opinion.

Queen Elizabeth’s top 10 finish this year is her 52nd, far more than any other woman, according to Gallup. Margaret Thatcher is second on the list with 34 top 10 appearances, followed by Winfrey at 33 and Clinton with 29.

