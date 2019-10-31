Political rivals plant tree together on Capitol lawn in honor of Teddy Roosevelt

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) – Amid the divisive impeachment inquiry, political rivals in Congress took a moment to plant a tree together in front of the U.S. Capitol in honor of the conservationist president: Theodore Roosevelt.

There are nearly 900 trees on the Capitol grounds, but the newest got what lawmakers call “prime real estate” since the man it honors helped establish the National Park Service.

The divide on the Hill over an impeachment inquiry into President Trump took a brief intermission on Wednesday.

“It was terrific to have both the minority leader and the speaker of the House together for a common purpose to honor our past and be optimistic about our future,” said U.S. Rep. French Hill (R-Arkansas).

Hill branched out to the political rivals, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to help him plant a white oak tree on the capitol lawn in honor of a conservationist who brought bipartisanship to the executive branch: President Theodore Roosevelt.

“He thought big,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Our nation is a lot like these trees,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The members of Congress noted the symbolism of a new tree on Capitol grounds; a country rooted in constitutional principles trying to grow as it deals with challenges.

The latest challenge is a House vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry, something that’s expected to fall right along party lines.

“I’ll be voting no tomorrow on the inquiry draft as I’ve read it today,” said Hill.

Like other House Republicans, Hill wants a more open process, while Democrats call their complaints a distraction from the allegations against the president.

Despite the current political crisis, Hill says the example of the 26th president can give them some common ground.