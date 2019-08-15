Police video shows serial drunk driver struggle through sobriety tests

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s alarming enough watching video of police pulling over a suspected drunk driver who seems to have no idea what he’s doing. It’s downright frightening when you learn he already has 12 DWIs.

The driver doesn’t just struggle through his field sobriety tests, he has trouble even understanding what he’s supposed to be doing.

According to police, 59-year-old Ivan Chavez already has 12 DWI convictions. The Albuquerque man was pulled over again last week in Santa Fe after police spotted him swerving while going 10 miles below the speed limit.

Lapel video shows him struggling through field sobriety tests. Police say he was unable to finish the heel to toe test. During the one-leg stand, Chavez put his foot down five times and eventually asks the officer his best time. At one point, he asks if another officer on scene can just take him home.



Chavez is charged with an eighth or subsequent DWI, the highest DWI charge the state has. A state law that just went into effect a few years ago calls for a 10-12 year sentence for that crime.

