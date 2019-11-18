Live Now
Highway Patrol: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

Police said in a Facebook post that a handgun was found at the scene.

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

