SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police in Springfield, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a baby found abandoned in front of a home.

The newborn baby boy was found wrapped in blankets in a car seat outside a home on Entrybrook Drive. He was likely abandoned between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh,

“You only see this on Lifetime movies, like this is a movie. I’m living a movie right now,” said Juliannys Aviles, of Springfield.

Aviles and her husband came home Sunday evening to a car seat placed on their front porch. Inside was an infant, cold and crying.

Photo of the scene (Credit: Juliannys Aviles)

“When I took the blanket off the baby, his feet were super red and swollen and his skin was all cracked. And then I touched him, he was like super cold, so I re-wrapped him until the ambulance got here,” said Aviles.

The newborn was taken to Baystate Medical Center and has made a positive recovery.

“What our detectives are looking for is some public help to find out who this mother is. As of right now, the mother is unknown,” said Walsh.

The police are asking residents on or in the area of Entrybrook Drive to check cameras for anything that could be suspicious over the past week. If you do find something, call the Springfield Police Detectives at 413-787-6355.

Baby Safe Haven

The Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts (2004) allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants 7 days old or younger at a hospital, police station, or manned fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

“If you do choose to drop an infant off at a firehouse or a police station, please knock on the door. No questions asked, we’re not judgmental or anything like that. We just want to make sure that everybody’s safe,” said Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.

Each state in the U.S. has its own version of a Safe Haven law, but age and designated locations differ. Just over the state line in Connecticut, an infant must be 30 days or younger and can only be brought to a hospital.

The National Safe Haven Alliance has a 24/7 emergency line. That number is 1-888-510-2229