Police: Girl, 7, seen performing sex act live during remote learning

CHICAGO (WGN) — Police in Chicago are questioning a male suspect after a 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during remote learning.

Police said the girl was doing remote learning from inside on a home on the city’s South Side Thursday afternoon when someone observed her performing a sex act on a man.

Police did not say who witnessed the assault and called them, according to NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV. It’s also unclear if class was in session at the time.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to get checked out. Her condition is unknown.

Police did not say where the girl attends school, or if she and the suspect are related.

Students across the country are participating in remote learning as many schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have any information, Chicago police say you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.