NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- In 1979, President Jimmy Carter declared that June would be designated Black Music Month. It's unique to think about all of the wonderful things that people have contributed to this great country. African Americans have certainly had a strong hand at helping America gift the world modern music.

In the 1860's as the civil war was to smolder and the light of reconstruction would take hold, Union soldiers were entering the greater New Orleans area. Everything was new and different for these young men in a foreign terrain. The Historic New Orleans Collection has letters from soldiers who were inspired to write about their experiences in Cajun country. Eric Seiferth is a curator historian at the Historic New Orleans Collection and also a brilliant mind in American History, especially when it comes to jazz and civil rights. He says that letters are uniquely enjoyable for historians because it's the closest thing to having an intimate conversation with the past.