GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — “Love thy neighbor…six feet away,” “please toilet paper my house,” and “this little piggy stayed home.”
These are just some of the light-hearted signs that have appeared outside a home in Georgetown.
The creative, colorful signs relating to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing are cheering neighbors up during a turbulent time.
That’s according to Cindy Curtis, who took these photos and sent them to KXAN.
Cindy said the yard signs “bring smiles (and perhaps relieve boredom!)”
Check out our gallery of the fun signs below.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- ‘Please toilet paper my house’: Cute yard signs lifting spirits in Georgetown
- Mapping the spread of COVID-19 by sampling human waste in US sewer systems
- Utah man accused of raping woman saying he was going to ‘fix the gay’
- University of Utah research staff donate safety equipment from labs to healthcare workers
- Here’s when COVID-19 cases are projected to peak in Utah