Planning a trip to a California theme park? You may need to meet one condition

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (ABC4) – If you’re planning a trip to a California theme park, you’ll need to meet a new guideline first.

ABC4 affiliate KRON reports Governor Gavin Newsom’s new guidelines in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy says fully vaccinated, out-of-state visitors can attend activities or events previously limited to California residents.

This gives California theme parks the chance to adjust their policies for non-Californian visitors when they feel ready.

The California Attractions and Parks Association released a statement, according to KRON, that said “individual parks may update their own responsible reopening plans in accordance with state and local public health regulations.”

Sea World San Diego was the first in the state to change its policy to allow fully-vaccinated people from out-of-state.

But what about Disneyland?

While Disneyland has announced it will reopen at the end of April, it will only be for California residents. A spokesperson tells KRON its policy remains unchanged as of April 21.