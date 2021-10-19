Plane with 21 on board crashes near Houston, just one hospitalized

A plane with 21 aboard crashed west of Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, October 19. Just one person was hospitalized and no deaths were reported. (ABC13)

HOUSTON, Texas (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Texas are responding to a plane crash outside of Houston.

Affiliate ABC13 reports the plane crashed in Waller County near Katy, 29 miles west of Houston. The scene is near the Houston Executive Airport.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry tells ABC13 21 people were on board the plane but all made it out safe. One person was taken to the hospital with back injuries.

No deaths have been reported.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames of the wreckage. As you can see in this video below from ABC13, the tail of the plane remains intact.

