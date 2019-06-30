Plane crashes into hangar killing 10 people in North Texas

ADDISON (KXAS) — All 10 people aboard a plane that crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport Sunday morning have died, a town official told KXAS in Dallas.

The FAA said the plane had just taken off before it crashed into the hangar. There was no one inside the hangar at the time of the crash.

The aircraft was destroyed by the fire, according to a statement sent out by the FAA.

The airport was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash, but operations then resumed as usual.

The NTSB will be in charge of further investigations into this crash.

What others are reading:

Drowsy driving to blame for Provo Canyon accident

Vigil to be held for Mackenzie Lueck on Monday

President Trump makes historic visit to North Korea

Police: Man arrested after assaulting friend who was trying to protect a dog he was allegedly abusing