Pizza Hut unveils its new Spicy Lover’s Pizza nationwide

(ABC4) – Pizza Hut is bringing the heat to its customers with a brand new pizza.

The new Spicy Lover’s Pizza is layered with a number of spicy ingredients and three new recipes.

The pizza features a new spicy marinara sauce that provides a touch of heat and sweetness, sliced red chilis, and Fiery Flakes made from a custom blend of herbs and crushed red peppers, the company said in a press release.

“Each layer of heat is balanced with full zesty flavor – the carefully crafted combination performs an intricate dance on pizza lovers’ tastebuds and brings the spice of life we all so desperately need – resulting in a masterpiece of piquant that offers a craveable bold taste, not burn.”

The Spicy Lover’s Pizza comes in three flavors:

Spicy Double Pepperoni: The Pepperoni Lover’s dream; layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis – classic and crispy cupped – sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

The Pepperoni Lover’s dream; layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis – classic and crispy cupped – sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes Spicy Hawaiian Chicken : A delightful mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

: A delightful mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes Spicy Veggie: A colorfully vibrant sight to behold (and eat); spicy marinara sauce, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

All three recipes are available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for a limited time.