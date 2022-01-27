Pizza Hut unveils its new Spicy Lover’s Pizza nationwide

National

by: Kiah Armstrong

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pizza Hut

(ABC4) – Pizza Hut is bringing the heat to its customers with a brand new pizza.

The new Spicy Lover’s Pizza is layered with a number of spicy ingredients and three new recipes.

The pizza features a new spicy marinara sauce that provides a touch of heat and sweetness, sliced red chilis, and Fiery Flakes made from a custom blend of herbs and crushed red peppers, the company said in a press release.

“Each layer of heat is balanced with full zesty flavor – the carefully crafted combination performs an intricate dance on pizza lovers’ tastebuds and brings the spice of life we all so desperately need – resulting in a masterpiece of piquant that offers a craveable bold taste, not burn.”

The Spicy Lover’s Pizza comes in three flavors:

  • Spicy Double Pepperoni: The Pepperoni Lover’s dream; layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis – classic and crispy cupped – sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes 
  • Spicy Hawaiian Chicken: A delightful mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes 
  • Spicy Veggie: A colorfully vibrant sight to behold (and eat); spicy marinara sauce, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

All three recipes are available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories