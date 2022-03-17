(ABC4) – Over 100,000 over-the-counter drugs from PhysiciansCare has been recalled due to a failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirement.

Acme United Corporation has recalled about 165,000 aspirin, acetaminophen (non-aspirin), and ibuprofen because the product is not child-resistant and poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

The recall, which was posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), was issued on Thursday, and consumers are urged to immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children.

The CPSC urges anyone who purchased these products to contact Acme United Corporation for information on how to dispose of or return the product for a full refund.

A full list of recalled items can be found here.

Acme United Corporation says there are no known issues with the quality of the pills. Products that were purchased for office or industrial use are not being recalled.