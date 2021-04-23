Pepsi going blue for the first time in nearly 20 years

(ABC4) – After nearly two decades, an iconic beverage is making a comeback.

The drink? Pepsi Blue.

“Feels like a good #TBT to announce this – throwing it back to 2002…#PepsiBlueIsBack,” the company tweeted Thursday.

Feels like a good #TBT to announce this – throwing it back to 2002… #PepsiBlueIsBack pic.twitter.com/66K1Tl52yV — Pepsi (@pepsi) April 22, 2021

Pepsi Blue will be available nationwide by May 3, according to the company. It hasn’t been sold since 2004.

Pepsi recently partnered with Peeps to release a limited edition drink ahead of Easter. The drink combined the “refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor consumers love.”

In late January, PepsiCo and Beyond Meat announced a joint venture to develop snacks and drinks made from plant-based proteins. There’s no word yet on what kinds of products they will make.