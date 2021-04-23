Pepsi going blue for the first time in nearly 20 years

(ABC4) – After nearly two decades, an iconic beverage is making a comeback.

The drink? Pepsi Blue.

“Feels like a good #TBT to announce this – throwing it back to 2002…#PepsiBlueIsBack,” the company tweeted Thursday.

Pepsi Blue will be available nationwide by May 3, according to the company. It hasn’t been sold since 2004.

Pepsi recently partnered with Peeps to release a limited edition drink ahead of Easter. The drink combined the “refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor consumers love.”

In late January, PepsiCo and Beyond Meat announced a joint venture to develop snacks and drinks made from plant-based proteins. There’s no word yet on what kinds of products they will make.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

