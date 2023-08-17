JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio customer has said she found pennies in the Chicken McNuggets she ordered from a local McDonald’s.

Beth Rupert Warren said she had a responsibility to report the alleged incident to the authorities out of concern for the safety of others.

Police said they were called to a McDonald’s in Wintersville, Ohio, on Aug. 14 around 8 p.m. regarding a food complaint.

After speaking with Warren, they documented the incident and spoke with management to make sure everyone was aware.

Warren, who reported finding three pennies, said she wants people to be sure to check their food to make sure it’s safe, according to Wintersville Police Captain Jason Fabian.

“They showed great concern that it was going to be a safety factor if a child would get their hands on the food,” said Fabian. “It could be a choke hazard.”

Warren also alerted the Jefferson County Health Department, which released this statement to Nexstar’s WTRF.

“The health department has been in contact with McDonald’s regional management. Based on our conversation, we can confirm that they have removed the contaminated chicken nuggets by lot number from stock. Additional precautionary measures were followed. They have been in contact with their manufacturer about the product. “ Andrew Henry | Jefferson County Health Commissioner

WTRF reached out to the Wintersville McDonald’s as well as their Corporate Public Relations office but did not immediately receive a response.