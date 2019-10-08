Penn State players react to letter sent to teammate with dreadlocks

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A letter sent by a Penn State alum regarding the hair of one of the Penn State football players took social media by storm yesterday evening into this morning.
Earlier today, Coach James Franklin addressed the letter with an opening statement, in which he defended his team, and specifically Jonathan Sutherland, who the letter was sent to regarding his dreadlocks.
Will Fries and Micah Parsons shared their thoughts on the letter during the media availability and defended their teammate Jonathan Sutherland.
