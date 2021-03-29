Peeps and Pepsi? Limited edition drink here in time for Easter

(ABC4) – Do you like Peeps? What about Pepsi? A new drink, released just in time for Easter, may be just for you.

Pepsi announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the Peeps brand to unveil the Pepsi x Peeps, a new beverage combining the “refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor consumers love.”

The collaboration includes 7.5-ounce Pepsi mini-cans in bright yellow, pink, and blue colorways, like you see here in this photo from Pepsi.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about.  So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola.  This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long,” says Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.” 

Pepsi and Peeps are calling on fans to show how they are enjoying their favorite springtime activities – in a safe, socially distant manner – through the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes. A release says you can submit photos of yourself enjoying the spring with Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies by tagging @Pepsi, #HangingWithMyPeeps, and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram for the chance to win a limited-edition three-pack of Pepsi x Peeps.

For more information on this sweepstake, visit Pepsi’s website.

