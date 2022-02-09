Panera puts a ring on it this Valentine’s Day

UTAH (ABC4) – As we make our way through February, we approach the only two holidays where men and women alike fear ending up ringless: Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl.

This year, America’s beloved Panera Bread is giving one lucky customer the chance to fill the empty space on their ring finger.

On Feb. 14, anyone who takes a trip to Panera has a chance of finding a diamond ring in their bread bowl, as well as a year-long subscription to Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club.

In addition, the restaurant will be offering all customers free drip coffee and baguettes all day.

Be sure to find a Panera near you this Valentine’s Day to ensure you get a chance at unboxing every woman’s dream happy-meal toy.

For more information, click here.