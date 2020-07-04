DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The festival poster art for the 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts features the work of Ricky Trione. The local artist is well known along the Eastern Shore for his sea life scenes and the inspirational story of how he overcame his disability of being blind to learn how to paint and teach others.
See news release below issued by The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.
To learn more about the Jubilee Festival of Arts, visit www.thejubileefestival.com.
LATEST STORIES
- Bruno the Bear makes it to Missouri on interstate trek
- Painting by blind artist featured in Jubilee Festival Poster
- U.S. Department of Transportation, Congress attempt to reduce hot car deaths
- Witness recounts events surrounding plane crash in Utah County
- Suspect arrested for arson in fire that destroyed vacant Salt Lake City restaurant
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.