Over 525,000 pounds of canned beef products recalled over lead levels

(ABC4) – Check your pantry – 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products are being recalled in the United States.

A notice from the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service says Georgia-based Crider Foods is recalling numerous cans of its product that may have been contaminated with unsafe levels of lead due to a spice mix used from an outside supplier.

The canned beef with gravy product items affected were produced on October 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021. Below are the products subject to the recall, according to the USDA:

12-oz. cans of “Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

Below is a photo of the labels:

Beef products recalled over unsafe levels of lead. (USDA)

These products also have establishment number “EST. 31812” on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Federal officials say the problem was found during routine surveillance sampling conducted by a state partner. In-plant verification activities by Crider Foods and federal investigators found the spice mix used contained unsafe levels of lead.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating these items have been received.

If you have any of the affected products, the FSIS says you should not consume them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.