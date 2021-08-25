OnlyFans reverses decision on banning porn

(ABC4) – A subscription-based social media site is walking back its decision to ban pornography. OnlyFans, the content-sharing website, gained popularity over the last year and a half, especially by sex workers, and recently announced it would ban pornography in October.

OnlyFans became widely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic and is most well known for nude content. Personal stylists, photographers, and musicians are also known to use the platform. Its popularity with nude content has prompted lawmakers – including two from Utah – to call for the Department of Justice to investigate OnlyFans for child exploitation.

According to Bloomberg, OnlyFans initially informed users they would still be able to post nude videos and photos, as long as they followed the site’s policy. The announcement drew some push back from users. OnlyFans responded to those comments Wednesday morning.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” a post to Twitter reads. “We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

The OnlyFans app is not available via the Apple App Store or Google Play because of their bans on pornography.