SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Looking for that suburban small-city lifestyle? You don’t need to look much further than Utah, according to a recent study published by WalletHub.

The financial advising website said almost a third of Americans would prefer to live in the suburbs, in part because of the cheaper cost of living over living in larger cities. To find out which smaller cities outshine the rest, WalletHub compared over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Comparisons included affordability, education, quality of life and safety.

Their findings? Kaysville is the best small city in Utah and even one of the best in the nation.

According to the study, Kaysville is in the Top 1% of small cities in the United States. The Davis County city, which sits nestled between Layton and Farmington, ranked particularly high across the nation for safety and affordability. WalletHub reported Kaysville’s “quality of life” was its one weakness, which was measured by local parks, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, movie theaters, and commute time.

Kaysville wasn’t the only Utah suburb that made it onto WalletHub’s list. Overall, there were 28 Utah suburbs that were ranked.

The Beehive State had eight other cities land within the 90th percentile range of the best small cities to live in. Kaysville was joined by Lehi, Syracuse, Bountiful, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, Herriman, Layton and South Jordan. Meanwhile, Taylorsville, Murray and Tooele were the three lowest-ranked Utah cities.

The full study can be found on WalletHub’s website.