(ABC4) – Olympia Pharmacy has recalled multiple compounded products due to them being out-of-specification.

The products include 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables.

Using one of these injectables could additionally result in either too much or too little medication being administered, leading to lower-than-expected effectiveness or adverse side effects.

There is a probability that individuals who use one of these recalled products could experience muscle weakness, neurological peripheral neuropathic numbness or pain, vision loss, and psychiatric disorders like depression.

These medicines are typically prescribed for age management, erectile dysfunction, vitamin deficiencies, and diagnostic imaging of the gallbladder.