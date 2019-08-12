Olive Garden offering first-ever Lifetime Pasta Pass

For the first time ever, Olive Garden is offering customers a chance to win a lifetime supply of pasta.

Starting Aug. 15 at 2 p.m., 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes will go on sale on Olive Garden’s website. This year, for the first time ever, 50 of those pass holders will have the option to upgrade to the Lifetime Pasta Pass.

The Lifetime Pasta Pass grants the customer a lifetime supply of unlimited pasta, soup, or salad and breadsticks.

The Never Ending Pasta Pass costs $100. The first 50 customers who opted in will have the chance to upgrade their accounts to the lifetime pass for an additional $400.

Pasta for a lifetime? THE RUMORS ARE TRUE! Want to find out how to get your own Lifetime Pass? Check it out: http://bit.ly/2Z2ejut Posted by Olive Garden on Monday, August 12, 2019

