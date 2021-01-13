‘Older devices’ won’t be able to connect to T-Mobile network in late January

This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows T Mobile sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

(ABC4) – Have an older phone with T-Mobile’s network? It may stop working soon due to a “network upgrade.”

According to T-Mobile’s website, the company has “identified some older devices will be unable to receive the enhancement and as a result will be unable to connect to the network.”

The company says “a small number of T-Mobile, T-Mobile Prepaid, and Metro by T-Mobile customers will be affected by this network update.”

That network update is set to take place on January 29.

T-Mobile says the affected older devices are not able to receive a manufacturer software update and, as a result, they won’t be able to establish a network connection.

“T-Mobile and Metro customers utilizing these older devices will lose all network connectivity if they do not replace their device.”

Here is a list of affected devices that will no longer work starting on January 29, courtesy of T-Mobile:

Arlo Security Camera System – T-Mobile says they are working with Arlo on a possible solution

AT&T Galaxy Note 4 (T-Mobile branded version is not impacted, but will need to update to the latest software version)

Verizon Galaxy Note 4 (T-Mobile branded version is not impacted, but will need to update to latest software version)

AT&T Galaxy Note Edge

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

HTC Desire 650

Google Nexus 9

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Mikrotikls SIA R11e-LTE6

OnePlus 1

Quanta Computer Inc Quanta DragonIR7

Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Xperia Z3 Orion

Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion

Soyea Mobile Communication Equipment Co Ltd SOYEA M02

ZTE ZMAX

If your device is listed above, T-Mobile encourages you to contact or visit your local T-Mobile Retail store to upgrade your device.

AT&T reports that it will phase out its 3G network by February 2022 “to make room for newer technologies that will improve your experience.” This comes as many prepare for 5G coverage.

A full list posted on AT&T’s website, seen below, shows what devices will still work in February 2022. It includes iPhone 6 and newer, most Samsung Galaxy phones, and the majority of Google Pixels.