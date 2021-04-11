Oklahoman charged with threatening federal officials, including Sen. Romney

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference near Neffs Canyon, in Salt Lake City. Romney was named the winner of the Profile in Courage Award on Friday, March 26, 2021, for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. “I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it,” Romney told NBC’s “Today” show in an interview aired Friday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with 10 counts of threatening former President George W. Bush, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, and six members of Congress.

Court documents dated Thursday allege Michael Brandon Houck made the threats in social media posts in November, December, and January.

An attorney listed for Houck did not immediately return a phone call for comment on Saturday.

The documents say threats were also made to Sens. James Lankford, Chuck Schumer, Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

The threats included death, such as to former President Bush, according to the indictment.

“GWB is a dead man … we will find you georgie boy,” the document alleges.

Lankford, Graham, McConnell, and Romney are all Republicans. Pelosi, the House speaker, and Schumer are Democrats. Roberts was appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President Bush, a Republican.