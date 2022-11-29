OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma country music artist died just hours after getting married, according to his manager.

Jake Flint, a singer-songwriter active in Oklahoma’s Red Dirt country scene, passed unexpectedly over the weekend, she said. He was 37 years old.

“With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” wrote Brenda Cline, Flint’s manager, in a statement posted Monday to Facebook. “I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process.”

Cline says Flint was “the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist” she had ever worked with, and that she loved him “like a son.”

Cline went on to say that Flint got married on Saturday, just hours before his death.

Flint’s new bride, Brenda Flint, simply posted a message reading, “I don’t understand,” along with a video that appeared to be taken during their Saturday wedding.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote in a later post on Tuesday. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain.”

Cline asked fans to pray for Flint’s new bride, as well as his family and friends.

“Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers — it’s all so surreal,” Cline wrote.

Neither Cline nor Brenda Flint had elaborated on Flint’s cause of death on their social media accounts as of Tuesday.

Flint, who lived in Mounds, Oklahoma, said he learned to play music after his father was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease and was no longer able to play with him, according to his website. Flint’s father asked a couple of his friends to teach Jake to play guitar and take him to regional bluegrass festivals.

Flint’s first studio album was released in 2020. He was scheduled to perform shows in Oklahoma and Arkansas in the coming months, according to his official website.