‘OK’ hand gesture now considered a hate symbol

According to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League The “OK” hand gesture is now a hate symbol.

The ADL added the symbol to its database of slogans and symbols used by extremists to symbolize “white power”.

Since the 17th century, the sign, where the index finger and thumb form an “o” shape, is known to signal everything is all right or approval of something, but the ADL says while not everyone means it to be hateful, the sign has been co-opted by the alt-right.

For a list of other symbols in the ADL database, click here.

