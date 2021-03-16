Ohio lawmakers propose renaming park to ‘Donald J. Trump State Park’

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OHIO (ABC4) – A state park renamed for former President Donald Trump could be in the works in Ohio.

ABC4 affiliate WJW says some of the state’s lawmakers have proposed a bill that would rename Mosquito Lake State Park, a nearly 2,500-acre park located north of Youngstown on the state’s northeast side, to Donald J. Trump State Park.

Representative Mike Loychik, a Republican, says the move is meant to be a tribute honoring the “commitment and dedication” that Trump showed the people of Trumbull County, where the park is located.

Loychik released the following statement:

“This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County. I witnessed the unprecedented and astounding support that President Trump received from constituents across the 63rd District and on Mosquito Lake State Park.

“This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state. I will soon be introducing this bill to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state.

“I have more exciting news to come on this initiative, stay tuned!”

SLIDESHOW: Former President Donald Trump in Ohio

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio on September 21, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump pumps his fist before speaking at a campaign rally, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

In February, two Ohio lawmakers proposed a bill that would declare June 14 as “President Donald J. Trump Day” while lawmakers in Florida have proposed a bill to rename one of the state’s major highways after the former commander-in-chief.

Earlier this year, House Democrats introduced a bill that would “prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents, and for other purposes.” More specifically, the bill would prohibit federal funds from being used to:

“Create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States on Federal public land, including any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property.”

The proposed bill, named the ‘No Glory for Hate Act,’ also prohibits the use of federal funds to “name, designate, or redesignate” federal buildings or land “after, or in commemoration of, any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives.” Federal financial assistance would also not be provided to “a State, political subdivision thereof, or entity” looking to name any building, land, structure, installation, or other property in commemoration of any former President twice impeached in the House.

According to the bill text, which you can view here, “any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives” would not be allowed to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Only Trump has been impeached by the House twice. On both occasions, he was acquitted in the Senate.