WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio teenager shot and killed his father after the two were involved in an altercation at a Wooster, Ohio home on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at a home on Gasche Street, according to a press release from the Wooster Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to an area hospital.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Anthony Cantley, was stabilized and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, according to The Daily Record.

Investigators determined that Cantley had been involved in an altercation with his 17-year-old son. Details about the alleged altercation weren’t immediately released.

The teenager was then taken into custody.

The Wooster Police Department Detective Bureau said Wednesday that the investigation was ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

Wooster, home to about 26,700 people, is located about 60 miles south of Cleveland.