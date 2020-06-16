Officials say veteran telehealth appointments increased by 1000% in the last four months

An organization that founded the nation’s first memorial to lynching victims announced Tuesday that it has documented thousands of additional killings of black people during the era of Reconstruction.

The Equal Justice Initiative said it has now documented nearly 6,500 lynchings of black people between 1877 and 1950. The group, which previously documented 4,500 lynchings, on Tuesday released a new report titled “Reconstruction in America” that documents nearly an additional 2,000 lynchings between 1865 and 1876.