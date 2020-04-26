Official: 3 killed in plane crash in remote area of Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) – A county official in northeastern Nevada says three people were killed in a plane crash in a remote area near the Utah line.

Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi told the Elko Daily Free Press that a man, a woman and a boy were killed in the crash that occurred Friday night. Their identities weren’t released.

Czegledi said the crash occurred in the Goshute Valley, an area about 20 miles west of the Nevada-Utah line. He said it appeared the plane that crashed was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard, nose down.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.

