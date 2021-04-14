Officer in Minnesota shooting to be charged with manslaughter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (ABC4) – A former Minnesota officer will be charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black driver earlier this week.

ABC4 affiliate KTSP first reported on the charge Wednesday morning. The Associated Press has since confirmed the report.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office is expected to charge former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright.

Protesters confront police over the shooting death of Daunte Wright at a rally at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday, April 12, 20121. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Demonstrators take cover from crowd-dispersal munitions from police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Authorities advance into a gas station after pursuing demonstrators for violating curfew and issuing orders to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A crowd gathers at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday, April 12, 2021, for a No Justice No Peace rally following the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday, two days after Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Her body camera footage shows her yelling “Taser!” multiple times during the traffic stop, but Potter fired her service weapon instead.

Gannon, following the incident and the protests that ensued, said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her pistol when she was trying to pull out her Taser. Protesters and Wright’s family members say the shooting shows how the justice system is tilted against Black people, noting Wright was stopped for an expired car registration and ended up dead.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said the city had been moving toward firing Potter, a 26-year veteran, when she resigned. Elliott said he hoped her resignation would “bring some calm to the community,” but that he would keep working toward “full accountability under the law.”

Potter, 48, was an instructor with the Brooklyn Center police, according to the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. She was training two other officers Sunday when they stopped Wright, the association’s leader, Bill Peters, told the Star Tribune.

Ben Crump, the Wright family’s attorney, spoke outside the Minneapolis courthouse where fired police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd’s death. Crump compared Wright’s death to that of Floyd, who was pinned down by police when they tried to arrest him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 at a neighborhood market last May.

Daunte Wright “was not a threat to them,” Crump said. “Was it the best decision? No. But young people don’t always make the best decisions. As his mother said, he was scared.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.