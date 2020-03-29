NY delays presidential primary; Trump nixes quarantine idea

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump considered and then rejected ordering a quarantine for residents of the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, he later announced in a tweet late Saturday that a travel advisory was the way to go. It urges residents of the states to avoid all but essential travel for two weeks. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier in the day that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.” Meanwhile, Cuomo postponed his state’s presidential primary from April to June, and nurses made anguished pleas for more protective equipment and rebuffed officials’ claims that supplies are adequate. 

