NY couple charged for alleged conspiracy to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency

NEW YORK (ABC4) – A New York City couple has been arrested for an alleged conspiracy to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency.

Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, both of New York, New York, were arrested Tuesday morning for an alleged conspiracy to launder cryptocurrency that was stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex — a virtual currency exchange.

According to court documents, the couple allegedly conspired to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin that were stolen from Bitfinex’s platform after a hacker breached Bitfinex’s systems and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

Those unauthorized transactions sent the stolen bitcoin to a digital wallet under Lichtenstein’s control, the Department of Justice says.

Over the last five years, close to 25,000 of that stolen bitcoin were transferred out of Lichtenstein’s wallet via a complicated money laundering process that ended with some of the stolen funds being deposited into financial accounts controlled by Lichtenstein and Morgan, a press release states.

The remainder of the stolen funds — 94,000 bitcoin — remained in the wallet used to receive and store the illegal proceeds from the hack.

After executing search warrants of online accounts controlled by the couple, agents obtained access to files within an online account controlled by Lichtenstein.

The files found contained private keys required to access the digital wallet that received the funds that were directly stolen during the 2016 hack.

The criminal complaint alleges that the couple used numerous “sophisticated” laundering techniques.

Some of the techniques included using fake identities to set up online accounts, using computer programs to automate transactions — a laundering technique that allows for many transactions to take place in a short period of time, depositing the stolen funds into accounts at a variety of virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets and then withdrawing the funds — which obfuscates the trail of the transaction history by breaking up the fund flow.

Both Lichtenstein and Morgan are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The couple is scheduled to make their initial appearances in federal court today at 3:00 p.m. in Manhattan.

So far, the U.S. government has seized over $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency linked to that hack.