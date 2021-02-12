No Valentine’s Day plans? Why not have a date with a cow

(ABC4) – Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? One company may have you covered.
Stonyfield, a dairy company, is offering a “Date with a Cow” package, according to ABC News.
The package includes a 15-minute Zoom with a cow from one of the farms that supplies milk for Stoneyfield’s yogurt.
“Dates” will also receive a stuffed animal cow. ABC News reports that while the gift may be silly, proceeds from the packages will be donated to Wolfe’s Neck, an organization that helps organic dairy farmers.
“The idea for the ‘Date with a Cow’ Valentine’s Day package stemmed from the new animal wellness trend, cow hugging,” the company wrote in a press release to ABC News. “This V-Day, whether you’re single or need a break from the S/O you’ve been quarantining with, Stonyfield is offering the ultimate Valentine’s date — a cuddly COW!”
The Stonyfield “Date with a Cow” package is available now on DateWithaCow.fooji.com. As of Friday, February 12, Stonyfield is looking to add more Zoom openings.