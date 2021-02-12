No Valentine’s Day plans? Why not have a date with a cow

A cow looks into the lens of the photographer on October 18, 2017 on a meadow near Tuebingen, southern Germany. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Sebastian Gollnow / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? One company may have you covered.

Stonyfield, a dairy company, is offering a “Date with a Cow” package, according to ABC News.

The package includes a 15-minute Zoom with a cow from one of the farms that supplies milk for Stoneyfield’s yogurt.

PETALUMA, CA – DECEMBER 26: Cows graze in the fields and farms December 26, 2003 outside of Petaluma, California.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 20: A cow is pictured in the dry conditions at Ambury Farm on January 20, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Dates” will also receive a stuffed animal cow. ABC News reports that while the gift may be silly, proceeds from the packages will be donated to Wolfe’s Neck, an organization that helps organic dairy farmers.

“The idea for the ‘Date with a Cow’ Valentine’s Day package stemmed from the new animal wellness trend, cow hugging,” the company wrote in a press release to ABC News. “This V-Day, whether you’re single or need a break from the S/O you’ve been quarantining with, Stonyfield is offering the ultimate Valentine’s date — a cuddly COW!”

The Stonyfield “Date with a Cow” package is available now on DateWithaCow.fooji.com. As of Friday, February 12, Stonyfield is looking to add more Zoom openings.