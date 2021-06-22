NFL to match $100K pledge to LGBTQ group after player comes out as gay

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

(ABC4) – Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced Monday that he is gay, making him the first active NFL player in history to do so.

In a video posted to Instagram, Nassib says, “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay, I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

He continues, saying he hopes that, in the future, similar videos of players coming out as gay are “just not necessary.”

Nassib also announced he will donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under 25.

After receiving support from his team, players, and others in the sporting world, the NFL has announced they will mirror Nassib’s donation.

The league confirmed the $100,000 match to ABC News Tuesday afternoon.

Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay, but former University of Missouri star Michael Sam was the first openly gay player drafted in any major U.S. sport, according to the Associated Press.

Several players have also come out as gay after their careers were over.

Nassib, who joined the Raiders last year, is signed to a 3-year, $25 million contract. The defensive end appeared in 14 games and tallied 2.5 sacks last season.