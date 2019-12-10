NFL star Khalil Mack pays off all holiday layaway accounts at Florida Walmart

Chicago Bears’ outside linebacker Khalil Mack, 52, walks off the field after an NFL training session at the Allianz Park stadium in London, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The Chicago Bears are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Oakland Raiders in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WGN) —Khalil Mack recently paid off everyone’s holiday layaway accounts at a Florida Walmart in his hometown.

“We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly greatful (sic) for everything you have done for them,” the store said on Facebook.

His generosity didn’t stop there.

Last weekend, WGN reported that the Chicago Chargers’ U14 Pop Warner football team needed help getting to the Disney National Championship this week. Needing $5,000 by last Thursday, Mack quietly donated $2,000 to help the team reach their goal.

Mack and the Bears hope to keep their playoff hopes alive next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.