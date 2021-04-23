Next ‘supermoon’, the Pink Moon, to rise Monday

The Angel Moroni statue is shown atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the super pink moon rises, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(ABC4) – The year’s first supermoon will rise before the end of April.

You’ll be able to see the Full Pink Moon on Monday, April 26, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

The second supermoon of 2021 – the Full Flower Moon – will rise a month later on May 26.

The Full Pink Moon should be visible after sunset, reaching its peak around 11:30 p.m. The Pink Moon won’t actually appear pink in hue. The Almanac reports that the moon will be golden in color near the horizon and fade to bright white as it glides overhead.

The so-called pink supermoon rises above the Highway 509 bridge over the Thea Foss Waterway, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. April’s full moon coincides with it being the closest to earth during its orbit in the year 2020, but the moon is only called pink due to it appearing each year around the same time as the blooming of a wildflower native to eastern North America. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A lone car passes as the so-called pink supermoon rises, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as seen from Tacoma, Wash. April’s full moon coincides with it being the closest to earth during its orbit in the year 2020, but the moon is only called pink due to it appearing each year around the same time as the blooming of a wildflower native to eastern North America. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Pink Moon reportedly got its name because it corresponded with the early springtime bloom of the wildflower phlox subulata, commonly known as “moss pink.”

What is a supermoon?

The eye-catching supermoons are caused by the shape of the Moon’s orbit, NASA explains. Because it rounds the Earth on an oval path, the Moon reaches the point farthest from and closest to the Earth during the month it takes to complete the journey.

To reach supermoon status, most say the Moon must be at that furthest point – or the perigee position – at the same time that it is in the “full” or “new” phase. The full phase occurs when the Earth is between the Moon and Sun and the new phase happens when the Moon is between the Earth and Sun.

The Farmers’ Almanac says that when we see a supermoon, the Moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a normal full Moon.

How common are supermoons?

Since the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Noelle in 1979, they have become more popular over the last decade, according to NASA.

Depending on how you describe a supermoon, there are usually two to four full supermoons in a row and two to four new supermoons in a row. But, since we can’t see a new Moon (except for when it eclipses the Sun), NASA explains that the public’s attention is usually drawn to the full Moon supermoons.

What’s the next celestial event?

While stunning events happen in the night sky daily, NASA says the annual Eta-Aquariid meteor shower – active from April 19 through May 28 – will peak the morning of May 6.