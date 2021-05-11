New fair food inspired drink available at Starbucks

(ABC4) – Starbucks has rolled out a new summer drink that’ll make you feel like you’re at the state fair.

From corn dogs to deep-fried anything, fair food may be among the best summer foods.

Arguably one of the best-tasting foods is funnel cakes.

Funnel cakes are the inspiration for Starbucks’ newest summer Frappuccino – the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino.

The drink is a blended beverage with strawberries and whipped cream layered with blended coffee and ice, topped with funnel cake pieces dusted with powdered sugar.

The new Frappuccino is available starting May 11 at Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more details, visit Starbucks’ website.