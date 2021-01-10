New scam targeting Rocky Mountain Power customers, company warns public to stay safe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power is warning the public of a new scam circulating not only within the state but also across the nation.

According to officials, there have been several recent scams targeting utility customers nationwide where crooks posing as company employees try to get money and steal personal information.

“The scammers may target customers via phone calls, texts, social media messages, email and by knocking on doors,” the company informs.

In order to prevent individuals from getting scammed, officials have gathered tips and advice to better inform the public.

Officials say scammers often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes if not given on-the-spot payment. Rocky Mountain Power informs the public that is not true. RMP will never contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Officials also say the thieves may ask you to make a payment with a prepaid card (Green Dot, MoneyPak, etc.). Rocky Mountain Power states they do not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card.

The company notices that scammers have also been mostly focused on receiving on-the-spot-payments.

“Rocky Mountain Power will not demand immediate payment,” the department debunks. “Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you by phone, email, text, or in-person and asks for on-the-spot payment.”

Scammers have also been using a sophisticated deceptive tactic, illustrating their Caller ID systems as if they themselves are also Rocky Mountain Power when it is not.

If you are contacted in person, please ask to see the employees’ ID badge.

“RMP employees carry ID badges with their name, photo, company logo, and verification number,” officials inform.

If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer, note any information – caller ID, phone numbers, addresses for making payments, etc. – and report it to 1-888-221-7070, your local police, and the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-HELP.

If you are in doubt that the caller or visitor represents Rocky Mountain Power, call 1-888-221-7070 to confirm the person’s identity and role with the company before proceeding with any transaction.

“Please keep the following information in mind to protect yourself and avoid falling victim to a scam,” Rocky Mountain Power echoes.