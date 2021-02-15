New ‘Obamacare’ enrollment period begins February 15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new open enrollment period for ‘Obamacare’ is opening on Monday after President Joe Biden signed a January executive order.

The Utah Health Policy Project says the new enrollment period for the healthcare.gov Marketplace will run from February 15 to May 15 and will be similar to the annual winter open enrollment period.

Enrollees will not be required to have recent changes in life circumstances, as is required for special enrollment periods.

All uninsured Utahns who meet the income and residency requirements for coverage are eligible to enroll, according to the Utah Health Policy Project.

Take Care Utah is offering free virtual assistance to help Utahns enroll. To book a free, virtual appointment, visit healthpolicyproject.org.

The Associated Press reports that the special three-month sign-up window for healthcare.gov’s market comes as the Democratic-led Congress pushes a boost in financial help that could cut premiums by double digits.

This enrollment period during the coronavirus pandemic is an early test of President Biden’s strategy to use the Affordable Care Act as a springboard toward health coverage for all. Advancing on a parallel track, the new COVID-19 relief bill from House Democrats would offer a generous, though temporary, increase in subsidies for people covered by the law known as “Obamacare.”

“It is a hugely important signaling move,” said Katherine Hempstead of the nonpartisan Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “The administration is doing more than having open enrollment here, they’re saying they want to make this coverage more affordable.”