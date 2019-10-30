New Mexico police looking for boys possibly taken by father on sex offender registry

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are searching for two boys after they were taken from a Las Cruces daycare.

Authorities say 3-year-old Maverick Ransom and 4-year-old Orion Ransom were last seen on October 8. The boys’ father, 52-year-old Clarence Ransom allegedly picked them up from daycare and took off to Juarez, Mexico.

Courtesy: Las Cruces Police Department

Investigators say Ransom came back into the United States the following day but it’s unclear if the boys were with him. Police say Ransom was last seen in a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.

Authorities say a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Ransom on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement. Ransom also goes by the name Michael Ransom and is five-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Maverick and Orion are both about 3-feet 6-inches tall and both weigh approximately 30 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call police immediately at 575-526-0795.

